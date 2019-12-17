Medtronic (MDT) Receives a Hold from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, David Lewis from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Medtronic (MDT), with a price target of $123.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $114.47, close to its 52-week high of $115.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Lewis is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 69.0% success rate. Lewis covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Baxter International.

Medtronic has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $123.38.

Medtronic’s market cap is currently $153.5B and has a P/E ratio of 33.12. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.04.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 42 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MDT in relation to earlier this year.

