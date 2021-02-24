Medtronic (MDT) Receives a Hold from Leerink Partners

Leerink Partners analyst Danielle Antalffy maintained a Hold rating on Medtronic (MDT) today and set a price target of $129.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $119.01, close to its 52-week high of $120.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Antalffy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.8% and a 69.4% success rate. Antalffy covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cardiovascular Systems, Edwards Lifesciences, and Johnson & Johnson.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $132.35 average price target.

Medtronic’s market cap is currently $158.8B and has a P/E ratio of 45.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.98.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDT in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consist Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure, Coronary and Structural Heart, and Aortic and Peripheral Vascular divisions. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment comprises Surgical Innovations and Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, and Renal divisions. The Restorative Therapies Group contains Spine, Brain, Specialty Therapies, and Pain Therapies divisions. The Diabetes Group segment focuses in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products and services for the management of Type I and Type II diabetes. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.