Medtronic (MDT) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Needham and Wells Fargo gave Medtronic (NYSE: MDT) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Oppenheimer. Analyst Steven Lichtman assigned a Buy rating to Medtronic today and set a price target of $131.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Lichtman is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.0% and a 50.8% success rate. Lichtman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Helius Medical Technologies, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Merit Medical Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medtronic with a $110.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $122.15 and a one-year low of $72.13. Currently, Medtronic has an average volume of 7.61M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 73 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MDT in relation to earlier this year.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group. The Cardiac and Vascular Group segment consist Cardiac Rhythm and Heart Failure, Coronary and Structural Heart, and Aortic and Peripheral Vascular divisions. The Minimally Invasive Technologies Group segment comprises Surgical Innovations and Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, and Renal divisions. The Restorative Therapies Group contains Spine, Brain, Specialty Therapies, and Pain Therapies divisions. The Diabetes Group segment focuses in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of products and services for the management of Type I and Type II diabetes. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.