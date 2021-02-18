Medpace Holdings (MEDP) Gets a Hold Rating from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Eric Coldwell maintained a Hold rating on Medpace Holdings (MEDP) on February 16. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $158.79, close to its 52-week high of $177.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Coldwell is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 60.3% success rate. Coldwell covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Quest Diagnostics, IQVIA Holdings, and Syneos Health.

Medpace Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $179.00.

The company has a one-year high of $177.12 and a one-year low of $58.72. Currently, Medpace Holdings has an average volume of 214.8K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MEDP in relation to earlier this year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in July 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.