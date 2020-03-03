Mednax (MD) Receives a Hold from Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird analyst Matthew Gillmor maintained a Hold rating on Mednax (MD) today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.42, close to its 52-week low of $16.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Gillmor is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.8% and a 55.9% success rate. Gillmor covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Health, Hms Holdings, and LHC Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mednax with a $24.71 average price target, a 44.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 20, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Mednax’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $9.33 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $60.21 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MEDNAX, Inc. provides physician services including newborn, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, tele radiology, pediatric cardiology and other pediatric subspecialty care. The company’s solution include anesthesiology & pain management, prenatal, neonatal, pediatric, radiology, tele radiology, revenue cycle management and perioperative improvement consulting.