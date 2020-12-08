MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) Receives a Sell from Canaccord Genuity

In a report released today, Matt Bottomley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Sell rating on MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.20, close to its 52-week low of $0.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.1% and a 54.2% success rate. Bottomley covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Vireo Health International, and Green Thumb Industries.

The the analyst consensus on MedMen Enterprises is currently a Moderate Sell rating.

MedMen Enterprises’ market cap is currently $80.94M and has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMNFF in relation to earlier this year.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.