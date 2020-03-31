MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) Receives a Hold from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Hold rating on MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) yesterday and set a price target of C$0.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.27, close to its 52-week low of $0.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 40.5% success rate. Bottomley covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Harvest Health & Recreation, Green Thumb Industries, and Curaleaf Holdings.

MedMen Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.35.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on MedMen Enterprises’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $44.07 million and GAAP net loss of $40.61 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $29.42 million and had a GAAP net loss of $18.68 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.