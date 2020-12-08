MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF) Gets a Hold Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

In a report released today, Pablo Zuanic from Cantor Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on MedMen Enterprises (MMNFF), with a price target of $0.12. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.20, close to its 52-week low of $0.09.

According to TipRanks.com, Zuanic is ranked #1144 out of 7137 analysts.

MedMen Enterprises has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $0.12.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

MedMen Enterprises’ market cap is currently $80.94M and has a P/E ratio of -0.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -3.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MMNFF in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MedMen Enterprises, Inc. engages in the cultivation, production, and retailing of cannabis supply chain. It operates growing and manufacturing facilities which use agronomic technology and sustainable techniques. The company was founded by Adam Bierman and Andrew Modlin in 2010 and is headquartered in Culver City, CA.