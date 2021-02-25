Mediwound (MDWD) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

Howard Kim- February 25, 2021, 1:35 PM EDT

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.37, close to its 52-week high of $6.07.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 62.6% and a 62.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediwound with a $7.50 average price target, implying a 30.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Mediwound’s market cap is currently $155.4M and has a P/E ratio of -13.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.46.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

