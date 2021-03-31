Mediwound (MDWD) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

In a report released yesterday, Kevin DeGeeter from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Mediwound (MDWD), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 50.9% and a 52.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Taysha Gene Therapies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediwound with a $8.00 average price target, a 64.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mediwound’s market cap is currently $135.1M and has a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.55.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.