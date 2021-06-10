Mediwound (MDWD) Receives a New Rating from a Top Analyst

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Mediwound (MDWD) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.00.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 45.3% and a 53.0% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Sensei Biotherapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediwound with a $7.00 average price target.

Based on Mediwound’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $5.85 million and GAAP net loss of $2.85 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.44 million and had a GAAP net loss of $2.46 million.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.