Mediwound (MDWD) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD) yesterday and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.40, close to its 52-week low of $2.30.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 39.6% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Catalyst Biosciences, Molecular Templates, and Cidara Therapeutics.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediwound is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.50, a 107.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $5.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mediwound’s market cap is currently $65.23M and has a P/E ratio of 3.43. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.56.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of novel products to address needs in the fields of severe burn; chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and connective tissue disorders.