Mediwound (MDWD) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 35.1% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, IntelGenx Technologies, and Corvus Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediwound is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.25, which is a 197.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mediwound’s market cap is currently $53.79M and has a P/E ratio of 10.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.62.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.