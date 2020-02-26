Mediwound (MDWD) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Swayampakula Ramakanth from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD), with a price target of $5.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.70, close to its 52-week low of $2.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -2.0% and a 35.8% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Trillium Therapeutics, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Mediwound has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50.

The company has a one-year high of $5.74 and a one-year low of $2.55. Currently, Mediwound has an average volume of 58.94K.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture and commercialization of novel products to address needs in the fields of severe burn; chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds; and connective tissue disorders.