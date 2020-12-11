Mediwound (MDWD) Receives a Buy from BTIG

Brian Anderson- December 10, 2020, 9:25 PM EDT

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD) yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 61.0% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, and Staar Surgical Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediwound with a $6.17 average price target.

Based on Mediwound’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.63 million and GAAP net loss of $1.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $5.14 million and had a GAAP net loss of $208K.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

