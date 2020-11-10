Mediwound (MDWD) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Kevin DeGeeter assigned a Buy rating to Mediwound (MDWD) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.79.

According to TipRanks.com, DeGeeter is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 51.1% success rate. DeGeeter covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Interpace Diagnostics Group, Rocket Pharmaceuticals, and Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Mediwound has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

Based on Mediwound’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.03 million and GAAP net loss of $3.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $20.75 million and had a net profit of $12.72 million.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

