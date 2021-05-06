Mediwound (MDWD) Gets a Buy Rating from H.C. Wainwright

Brian Anderson- May 6, 2021, 6:31 AM EDT

H.C. Wainwright analyst Swayampakula Ramakanth reiterated a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD) today and set a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $4.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Ramakanth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 48.4% success rate. Ramakanth covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, and Cellectar Biosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediwound is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.75, which is a 62.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BTIG also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Mediwound’s market cap is currently $115.2M and has a P/E ratio of -13.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 17.86.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.

