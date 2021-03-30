Mediwound (MDWD) Gets a Buy Rating from BTIG

BTIG analyst Ryan Zimmerman maintained a Buy rating on Mediwound (MDWD) today and set a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Zimmerman is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.4% and a 64.2% success rate. Zimmerman covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Tactile Systems Technology, Staar Surgical Company, and Zimmer Biomet Holdings.

Mediwound has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $8.00, representing a 64.3% upside. In a report issued on March 16, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $7.00 price target.

Mediwound’s market cap is currently $135.1M and has a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 19.55.

MediWound Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company engaging in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of products to address needs in the fields of severe burns, chronic wounds, and other hard-to-heal wounds. Its product is NexoBrid. The company was founded by Lior Rosenberg and Marian Gorecki in 2001 and is headquartered in Yavne, Israel.