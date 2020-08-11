Medios AG (MEDOF) Gets a Buy Rating from Warburg Research

In a report issued on August 7, Michael Heider from Warburg Research maintained a Buy rating on Medios AG (MEDOF), with a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $1.80.

Medios AG has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.84, implying a 1304.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR37.00 price target.

Medios AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Provision of Medicinal Products, Patient-specific Therapies, and Services. The Provision of Medicinal Products segment focuses on specialty pharmaceuticals means it trades almost exclusively in expensive medicinal products for chronic and/or rare diseases. The Patient-specific Therapies segment include infusions constituted and produced on the basis of individual symptoms and individual parameters such as body weight and body surface. The Services segment consists of all other Group activities, including Medios Group holding activities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.