Mediobanca (MDIBY) Receives a Buy from Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Christoffer Adams from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Mediobanca (MDIBY), with a price target of EUR9.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.38, close to its 52-week low of $4.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams ‘ ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -15.6% and a 31.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Mediobanca has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $9.82.

The company has a one-year high of $12.20 and a one-year low of $4.29. Currently, Mediobanca has an average volume of 15.28K.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions.