Mediobanca (MDIBY) Gets a Buy Rating from Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams maintained a Buy rating on Mediobanca (MDIBY) on September 21 and set a price target of EUR9.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is currently ranked with 0 stars on a 0-5 stars ranking scale, with an average return of -6.1% and a 43.1% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediobanca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.39.

The company has a one-year high of $12.20 and a one-year low of $4.27. Currently, Mediobanca has an average volume of 17.22K.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients. The Principal Investing segment engages in equity investments and holdings. The Consumer Banking segment provides retail clients consumer credit products, ranging from personal loans to salary-backed financing. The Wealth Management segment specializes in asset management services to affluent and private high net worth individuals. The Holding Functions segment manages the treasury and anti-money laundering departments as well as the staffing and administrative activities of the group. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.