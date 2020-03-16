Medicinova (MNOV) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

Austin Angelo- March 16, 2020, 8:24 AM EDT

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Medicinova (MNOV), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.03, close to its 52-week low of $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medicinova with a $11.00 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Medicinova’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $207.9K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical need.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts