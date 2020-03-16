Medicinova (MNOV) Gets a Buy Rating from B.Riley FBR

In a report issued on March 13, Mayank Mamtani from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Medicinova (MNOV), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.03, close to its 52-week low of $2.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -10.2% and a 20.0% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medicinova with a $11.00 average price target.

Based on Medicinova’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $1.98 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $207.9K.

MediciNova, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical need.