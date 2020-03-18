Medical Properties (MPW) Receives a Buy from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Buy rating on Medical Properties (MPW) yesterday and set a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $14.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 45.1% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

Medical Properties has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $23.67, which is a 69.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Based on Medical Properties’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $129 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $75.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 21 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MPW in relation to earlier this year.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities. The company was founded by Edward K. Aldag Jr., R. Steven Hamner, Emmett E. McLean, and William Gilliard McKenzie on August 27, 2003 and is headquartered in Birmingham, AL.

