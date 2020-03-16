Medical Facilities (MFCSF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Medical Facilities (MFCSF) received a Hold rating and a C$4.50 price target from Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe on March 13. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.22, close to its 52-week low of $1.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe has 0 stars on 0-5 star ranking scale with an average return of -24.0% and a 20.0% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, Cipher Pharmaceuticals, and Kalytera Therapeutics.

Medical Facilities has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.61, implying a 76.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, National Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.00 price target.

Based on Medical Facilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $5.39 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.26 million.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals and an ambulatory surgery center in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and California. Its facilities include Arkansas Surgical Hospital, Unity Medical and Surgical Hospital, Black Hills Surgical Hospital, Newport Center Surgical, City Place Surgery Center, and Two Rivers Surgical Center. The company was founded on January 12, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.