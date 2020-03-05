Medical Facilities (MFCSF) Receives a Hold from National Bank

In a report released today, Endri Leno from National Bank maintained a Hold rating on Medical Facilities (MFCSF), with a price target of C$5.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.41, close to its 52-week low of $2.35.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medical Facilities is a Hold with an average price target of $3.73, a 49.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Echelon Wealth Partners also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a C$5.50 price target.

Based on Medical Facilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $2.87 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $8.26 million.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center in California. It focuses on integrated medical delivery services, which provides outsourced business solutions to healthcare facilities, physicians, and insurance industries.