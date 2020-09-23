Medical Facilities (MFCSF) Gets a Buy Rating from Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Douglas Loe maintained a Buy rating on Medical Facilities (MFCSF) on August 14 and set a price target of C$4.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Loe is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.6% and a 41.9% success rate. Loe covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Neptune Wellness Solutions, IntelGenx Technologies, and Cipher Pharmaceuticals.

Medical Facilities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $3.47, representing an 8.4% upside. In a report issued on August 13, Industrial Alliance Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$5.10 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.31 and a one-year low of $1.55. Currently, Medical Facilities has an average volume of 7,332.

Medical Facilities Corp. engages in the provision of surgical hospitals located in Arkansas, Indiana, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and an ambulatory surgery center in California. It focuses on integrated medical delivery services, which provides outsourced business solutions to healthcare facilities, physicians, and insurance industries. The company was founded on January 12, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.