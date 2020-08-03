Mediaset España (GETVF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Mediaset España (GETVF) received a Hold rating and a EUR3.35 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza on July 31. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -7.0% and a 37.1% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Vivendi, and SATS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediaset España is a Hold with an average price target of $3.97.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $6.50 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Mediaset España has an average volume of 79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.