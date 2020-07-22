Mediaset España (GETVF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Mediaset España (GETVF) received a Hold rating and a EUR3.35 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.70, close to its 52-week low of $3.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -5.1% and a 40.6% success rate. Egusquiza covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Vivendi, and SATS.

Mediaset España has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $3.86.

Mediaset España’s market cap is currently $1.16B and has a P/E ratio of 5.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.35.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.