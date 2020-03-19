Mediaset España (GETVF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

Brian Anderson- March 19, 2020, 3:05 AM EDT

In a report released yesterday, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital upgraded Mediaset España (GETVF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR3.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.80, equals to its 52-week low of $4.80.

Egusquiza has an average return of 30.7% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #5741 out of 6147 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediaset España is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.46, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR4.60 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.47 and a one-year low of $4.80. Currently, Mediaset España has an average volume of 252.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts