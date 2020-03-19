Mediaset España (GETVF) was Upgraded to a Hold Rating at Kepler Capital

In a report released yesterday, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital upgraded Mediaset España (GETVF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR3.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.80, equals to its 52-week low of $4.80.

Egusquiza has an average return of 30.7% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #5741 out of 6147 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediaset España is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $5.46, implying a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR4.60 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $7.47 and a one-year low of $4.80. Currently, Mediaset España has an average volume of 252.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital.