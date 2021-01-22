Mediaset España (GETVF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Mediaset España (GETVF) to Buy on January 20 and set a price target of EUR4.95. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.00.

Egusquiza has an average return of 34.5% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #3484 out of 7247 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Mediaset España with a $5.45 average price target.

Mediaset España’s market cap is currently $1.25B and has a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.74.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.