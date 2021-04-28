Mediaset España (GETVF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza upgraded Mediaset España (GETVF) to Buy on April 26 and set a price target of EUR6.35. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.55.

Egusquiza has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #1621 out of 7481 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediaset España is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.41.

Mediaset España’s market cap is currently $1.74B and has a P/E ratio of 8.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.88.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.