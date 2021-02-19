Mediaset España (GETVF) was Upgraded to a Buy Rating at Kepler Capital

Mediaset España (GETVF) received a Buy rating and a EUR6.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza on February 17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.00.

Egusquiza has an average return of 33.6% when recommending Mediaset España.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #2624 out of 7322 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediaset España is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $7.11.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $4.80 and a one-year low of $3.50. Currently, Mediaset España has an average volume of 2.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mediaset España Comunicación SA engages in the business of audio-visual and related services. The company engages in sale of advertising across various distribution platforms including TV, Internet and Digital. It offers advertising spots and involves in the operation of television channels Telecinco, Cuatro, Factoria de Ficcion, Boing, Divinity, energy, BeMad, and Mediaset Espana. The company was founded on March 10, 1989 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.