Medallion Financial (MFIN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial (MFIN), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.83, close to its 52-week high of $7.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 65.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as WisdomTree Investments, Shift Technologies, and OneMain Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallion Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.50, implying a 45.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $10.00 price target.

Based on Medallion Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $36.69 million and GAAP net loss of $23.63 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $33.04 million and had a net profit of $4.98 million.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.