Medallion Financial (MFIN) Receives a Rating Update from a Top Analyst

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial (MFIN), with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.88, close to its 52-week high of $9.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.3% and a 61.8% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Medallion Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $11.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $9.21 and a one-year low of $1.80. Currently, Medallion Financial has an average volume of 56.03K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.