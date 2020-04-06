Medallion Financial (MFIN) Receives a Hold from Piper Sandler

In a report released today, Alexander Twerdahl from Piper Sandler maintained a Hold rating on Medallion Financial (MFIN), with a price target of $2.30. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Twerdahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 51.1% success rate. Twerdahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Chemung Financial, Amalgamated Bank, and Evans Bancorp.

Medallion Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.15.

Based on Medallion Financial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $25.6 million and GAAP net loss of $465K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $21.21 million and had a net profit of $9.17 million.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.