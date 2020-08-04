Medallion Financial (MFIN) Receives a Buy from B.Riley FBR

In a report released today, Scott Buck from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial (MFIN), with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $3.29.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallion Financial is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $4.88.

The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $1.29. Currently, Medallion Financial has an average volume of 203.3K.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.