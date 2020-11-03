Medallion Financial (MFIN) Gets a Buy Rating from Northland Securities

Northland Securities analyst Michael Grondahl maintained a Buy rating on Medallion Financial (MFIN) today and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 57.7% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and Front Yard Residential.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallion Financial with a $5.50 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $7.40 and a one-year low of $1.29. Currently, Medallion Financial has an average volume of 59.71K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MFIN in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Medallion Financial Corp. is a closed-end, non-diversified management company which engages in lending and investing operations. It focuses on consumer finance portfolio including medallion, secured commercial, and consumer loans, and invests in both marketable and nonmarketable securities. The company was founded on May 23, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.