Medallia (MDLA) Receives a Buy from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz assigned a Buy rating to Medallia (MDLA) today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $29.60.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.1% and a 77.8% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MiX Telematics, RingCentral, and Salesforce.

Medallia has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $30.63.

The company has a one-year high of $44.72 and a one-year low of $16.04. Currently, Medallia has an average volume of 1.66M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 61 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLA in relation to earlier this year.

Medallia, Inc. provides customer experience management software. Its products include B2C Customer, B2B Customer, Employee and Product Experiences. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.