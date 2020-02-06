Medallia (MDLA) Receives a Buy from Needham

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Medallia (MDLA), with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $28.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ceridian HCM Holding, Bill.com Holdings, and Upland Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Medallia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $44.25.

The company has a one-year high of $44.72 and a one-year low of $21.00. Currently, Medallia has an average volume of 1.18M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 38 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Medallia, Inc. provides customer experience management software. Its products include B2C Customer, B2B Customer, Employee and Product Experiences. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

