Medallia (MDLA) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Oppenheimer and Craig-Hallum gave Medallia (NYSE: MDLA) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from Needham. Analyst Scott Berg assigned a Buy rating to Medallia today and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $33.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 73.5% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and BigCommerce Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallia with a $40.75 average price target, a 42.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 2, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Based on Medallia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending April 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $131 million and GAAP net loss of $52.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $113 million and had a GAAP net loss of $32.53 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 113 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MDLA in relation to earlier this year.

Medallia, Inc. provides customer experience management software. Its products include B2C Customer, B2B Customer, Employee and Product Experiences. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.