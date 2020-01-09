Medallia (MDLA) Gets a Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Brian Schwartz maintained a Buy rating on Medallia (MDLA) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Schwartz is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 29.2% and a 77.7% success rate. Schwartz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as RingCentral, Salesforce, and Workday.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Medallia with a $45.67 average price target.

Based on Medallia’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending October 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $39.62 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $16.61 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 35 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MDLA in relation to earlier this year.

Medallia, Inc. provides customer experience management software. Its products include B2C Customer, B2B Customer, Employee and Product Experiences. The company was founded by Borge Hald and Amy Pressman in 2001 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

