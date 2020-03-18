McKesson (MCK) Received its Third Buy in a Row

After Morgan Stanley and Guggenheim gave McKesson (NYSE: MCK) a Buy rating last month, the company received another Buy, this time from J.P. Morgan. Analyst Lisa Gill maintained a Buy rating on McKesson today and set a price target of $187.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $132.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Gill is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.7% and a 61.9% success rate. Gill covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Walgreens Boots Alliance, CVS Health, and Teladoc.

McKesson has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $168.90, representing a 28.4% upside. In a report issued on March 13, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy.

Based on McKesson’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $59.17 billion and net profit of $186 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $56.21 billion and had a net profit of $469 million.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions; European Pharmaceutical Solutions; Medical-Surgical Solutions and Other.