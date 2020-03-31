McKesson (MCK) Gets a Hold Rating from Barclays

Barclays analyst Steven Valiquette maintained a Hold rating on McKesson (MCK) yesterday and set a price target of $163.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $138.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Valiquette is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.9% and a 46.6% success rate. Valiquette covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Capital Senior Living, Patterson Companies, and AmerisourceBergen.

McKesson has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $165.00, representing a 29.7% upside. In a report issued on March 17, Credit Suisse also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $145.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $172.18 and a one-year low of $111.71. Currently, McKesson has an average volume of 4.99M.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions; European Pharmaceutical Solutions; Medical-Surgical Solutions and Other. The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment distributes pharmaceutical and other healthcare-related products and also provides pharmaceutical solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. The European Pharmaceutical Solutions segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional and retail customers and serves patients and consumers in 13 European countries. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment focuses on medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers in the United States. The Other segment comprises on McKesson Canada, McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions and in a joint venture. The company was founded by John McKesson and Charles Olcott in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

