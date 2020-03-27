McKesson (MCK) Gets a Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

In a report released today, Ricky Goldwasser from Morgan Stanley maintained a Buy rating on McKesson (MCK), with a price target of $150.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $126.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Goldwasser is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 44.3% success rate. Goldwasser covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charles River Labs, AmerisourceBergen, and Molina Healthcare.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for McKesson with a $165.70 average price target, which is a 31.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 13, Guggenheim also upgraded the stock to Buy.

The company has a one-year high of $172.18 and a one-year low of $111.71. Currently, McKesson has an average volume of 4.89M.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions; European Pharmaceutical Solutions; Medical-Surgical Solutions and Other. The U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions segment distributes pharmaceutical and other healthcare-related products and also provides pharmaceutical solutions to pharmaceutical manufacturers in the United States. The European Pharmaceutical Solutions segment provides distribution and services to wholesale, institutional and retail customers and serves patients and consumers in 13 European countries. The Medical-Surgical Solutions segment focuses on medical-surgical supplies and provides logistics and other services to healthcare providers in the United States. The Other segment comprises on McKesson Canada, McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions and in a joint venture. The company was founded by John McKesson and Charles Olcott in 1833 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

