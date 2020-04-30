Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Receives a Hold from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer analyst Scott Schneeberger maintained a Hold rating on Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $60.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 55.0% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, Target Hospitality, and General Finance.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mcgrath Rentcorp is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $99.00.

Mcgrath Rentcorp’s market cap is currently $1.46B and has a P/E ratio of 14.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.26.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of diversified business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates inventory centers, at which relocatable modular buildings and storage containers are displayed, refurbished, and stored. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes electronic test equipment rental and sales operations and provides containment solutions for the storage of hazardous and non-hazardous liquids and solids. The Adler Tanks segment operates from branch offices serving the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Southeast, Southwest, and West. The Enviroplex segment manufactures modular buildings used primarily as classrooms. The company was founded by Robert P. McGrath in 1979 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.