Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC) Gets a Hold Rating from Oppenheimer

In a report released today, Scott Schneeberger from Oppenheimer maintained a Hold rating on Mcgrath Rentcorp (MGRC). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $76.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Schneeberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.8% success rate. Schneeberger covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Service International, General Finance, and XPO Logistics.

Mcgrath Rentcorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $99.00.

Mcgrath Rentcorp’s market cap is currently $1.85B and has a P/E ratio of 19.74. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.99.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MGRC in relation to earlier this year.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of diversified business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates inventory centers, at which relocatable modular buildings and storage containers are displayed, refurbished, and stored.