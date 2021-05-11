McEwen Mining (MUX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

In a report released today, Heiko Ihle from H.C. Wainwright reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX), with a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 52.0% and a 70.6% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1.60 and a one-year low of $0.77. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 4.84M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 6 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MUX in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.