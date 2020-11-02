McEwen Mining (MUX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX) today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 52.7% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.88.

Based on McEwen Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.29 million and GAAP net loss of $19.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.01 million.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.