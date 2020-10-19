McEwen Mining (MUX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX) today and set a price target of $2.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 58.2% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Northern Dynasty Minerals, First Majestic Silver, and Golden Star Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on McEwen Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $2.25.

Based on McEwen Mining’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $18.29 million and GAAP net loss of $19.81 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.38 million and had a GAAP net loss of $13.01 million.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.