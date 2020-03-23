McEwen Mining (MUX) Receives a Buy from H.C. Wainwright

H.C. Wainwright analyst Heiko Ihle reiterated a Buy rating on McEwen Mining (MUX) today and set a price target of $1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.58, close to its 52-week low of $0.53.

According to TipRanks.com, Ihle ‘s ranking currently consits of no stars on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -25.3% and a 16.8% success rate. Ihle covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Solitario Exploration & Royalty, Northern Dynasty Minerals, and First Majestic Silver.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for McEwen Mining with a $2.88 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $2.14 and a one-year low of $0.53. Currently, McEwen Mining has an average volume of 3.96M.

McEwen Mining, Inc. is a mining and minerals production and exploration company, which focuses on base metals in Argentina, Mexico and the United States. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, MSC, Nevada, Los Azules, Canada and Other. The company was founded on July 24, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.